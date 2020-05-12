  • WWJ-TVOn Air

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 48,021 and 4,674 deaths as of Tuesday at 3 p.m. EST.

22,686 people have recovered in Michigan from the coronavirus as of May 8.

  • Note on recovery: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital records statistics to identify any laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases who are 30 days out from their onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to impact Michigan, this pool will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).  The number of persons recovered on May 8, 2020 represents COVID-19 confirmed individuals with an onset date on or prior to April 8, 2020. If an individual dies from a COVID-related cause >30 days from onset/referral, they are removed from the number of persons recovered.  These numbers will be updated every Saturday.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Jurisdiction updated 5/12/2020
County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths
Alcona 4 1
Allegan 161 2
Alpena 87 8
Antrim 10
Arenac 28 1
Baraga 1
Barry 52 1
Bay 214 10
Benzie 4
Berrien 411 25
Branch 82 2
Calhoun 275 17
Cass 43 2
Charlevoix 13 1
Cheboygan 19 1
Chippewa 2
Clare 12 2
Clinton 126 10
Crawford 57 4
Delta 14 2
Detroit City 9897 1213
Dickinson 5 2
Eaton 152 6
Emmet 21 2
Genesee 1782 225
Gladwin 18 1
Gogebic 4 1
Grand Traverse 21 5
Gratiot 33 4
Hillsdale 152 22
Houghton 2
Huron 36 1
Ingham 594 17
Ionia 110 3
Iosco 55 8
Isabella 61 7
Jackson 401 26
Kalamazoo 636 36
Kalkaska 17 2
Kent 2416 45
Lake 2
Lapeer 175 30
Leelanau 9
Lenawee 129 2
Livingston 377 22
Luce 1
Mackinac 6
Macomb 6097 710
Manistee 11
Marquette 51 10
Mason 23
Mecosta 16 2
Menominee 6
Midland 67 8
Missaukee 16 1
Monroe 399 18
Montcalm 47 1
Montmorency 5
Muskegon 401 20
Newaygo 36
Oakland 7784 872
Oceana 34 1
Ogemaw 15
Osceola 9
Oscoda 5 1
Otsego 98 10
Ottawa 430 20
Presque Isle 11
Roscommon 20
Saginaw 829 87
Sanilac 38 5
Schoolcraft 4
Shiawassee 214 18
St Clair 366 28
St Joseph 71 1
Tuscola 162 17
Van Buren 94 4
Washtenaw 1206 82
Wayne 8377 927
Wexford 11 2
MDOC* 2144 55
FCI** 114 3
Unknown 8 2
Out of State 75
Grand Total 48021 4674

*Michigan Department of Corrections

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and subject to change.  As public health investigations of individual cases  continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

**Federal Correctional Institute

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough.
  • Shortness of breath.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included as of 10 a.m.

  1. Keith Kowalski says:
    May 1, 2020 at 9:09 pm

    oh what a shock. it’s coming to those “it’l never come here” places. Be smart people.

