MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Former state Senator Morris Hood III, 54, has died from coronavirus according to a Wayne County spokesman.
Hood, a former member of the Michigan House and Senate, represented Michigan’s 3rd district of Dearborn, Melvindale and northwest Detroit from 2010-2018. From 2003-2008, he also served in the Michigan House of Representatives.
Recently, he worked for state government relations for Wayne County.
On Tuesday, Detroit City Council held a moment of silence for Hood and local clergy members lost to coronavirus.
“Morris was a dear friend. He was a proud Detroiter and continued the family commitment to the service of his community,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “There was not a more loyal friend, thoughtful advisor or quicker wit. Mo was the type of guy that lit up the room and made you glad to be there. He is doing that in his next life now and those of us left here are better having known him. May he rest in peace. My love and prayers go to his beloved family and many friends who grieve this tough loss.”
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.