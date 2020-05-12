OWOSSO, Mich. (CNN) — A judge is letting a Michigan barber to stay open despite the governor’s executive order.
Karl Manke is ready for customers after a judge denied a temporary restraining order to close the barbershop.
Under Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order barbershops, salons and spas are non-essential and need to remain closed during the coronavirus pandemic.
The judge’s decision comes just hours after the Shiawassee County Sheriff said he wouldn’t enforce the order.
Manke says he had tried to file for unemployment but wasn’t successful. He says the shop is his livelihood.
“We’re thrilled, yea. The court just denied the “TRO” request that the attorney general filed earlier today, which means Karl can stay open. And the judge did what we asked, which is if they want to have a hearing present evidence and try to convince the court that Karl should be shutdown, show how the proof. Show that people are actually being harmed,” said David Kallman, Karl Manke’s attorney.
“I had gone six weeks without a paycheck, with no money coming in. You know, I’ve been in this business 59 years. I’m entering my 60th now. I’m 77. I’ve always worked. I’ve never looked for handouts, I don’t even know what they are. I had somebody call me and say why don’t you get on food stamps. I don’t want food stamps. I want to work,” said Manke.
The Owosso Police had issued misdemeanor tickets last week before turning the situation over to prosecutors.
Manke is set to appear in court in June for those civil infractions.
