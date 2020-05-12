CBS Detroit – What isn’t Pure Michigan like heading up to Mackinac Island for some vacation time? Like a lot of things, the Coronavirus has changed that too, with many spots on the historic island delaying their re-opening date. According to an article by the Detroit Free Press, many locations on Mackinaw Island have pushed opening form the last week of May to late June.
The Grand Hotel, the majestic resort on the Island is tentatively set to open on June 21. However, due to uncertainty with the governor’s office, they are sure if they will be open by then.
The Mackinac State Historic Parks which encompass Fort Mackinac and the Richard and Jane Manoogian Mackinac Art Museum is set to open in mid-June also.
Places on or near Mackinac Island and when they set to reopen:
Main Street Inn – June 11
Lake View Motel – June 12
Harbour View Inn – June 19
Windermere Hotel – June 19
Voyageur Inn – July 1
Mary’s Bistro – May 28 (Tentative)
Ryba’s Fudge Shop – May 28 (Tentative)
Pancake House & Grille – May 28 (Tentative)
Todd Callewart whose family owns and runs many businesses on Mackinaw Island, including Ryba’s Fudge Shop, is optimistic and many of the restaurants will be offering take out or curbside. He says restaurants are able, willing, and want to get back to work, but told the Free Press Whitmer needs to stick to her reopening date and get the economy open again. Saying, “…lets go. It’s time to open. I don’t want to wait anymore. Don’t kick the can to June 15th.”
