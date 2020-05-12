DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect driving a vehicle wanted in connection to a fatal hit and run that occurred on the city’s west side.
It happened May 7 at approximately 11:00 a.m., in the area of San Juan and W. McNichols.
Police say a 69-year-old man was on his bicycle when he was struck by an unknown suspect driving a silver 2003 BMW, fatally injuring him. After the accident, the suspect fled the scene.
If anyone has information regarding this crime, they are asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit Precinct by calling 313-596-2260 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
