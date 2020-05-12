  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Filed Under:Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Yoga

Serena Williams is looking forward to getting back to competing when the coronavirus pandemic permits it, in part because she’s “feeling better than ever.”

Her older sister, Venus, is looking forward to hanging out at a rooftop bar.

 

 

Serena (L) and Venus Williams of the US in action during their women’s doubles final match against Ai Sugiyama of Japan and Daniela Hantuchova of Slovakia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 30, 2009. The Williams sisters lead one set to nil as play continues. AFP PHOTO/William WEST (Photo credit should read WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

 

 

Two of the most famous and successful siblings in the history of sports — owners of a combined 30 Grand Slam tennis titles in singles and an additional 14 in doubles as a pair — shared those thoughts and more after doing yoga together Tuesday during an online session that offered workout tips and some laughs.

All professional tennis tournaments are on hold at least until mid-July because of the pandemic. The French Open, for example, was postponed from May to September, while Wimbledon was canceled for the first time in 75 years.

Under normal circumstances, the Williams sisters might have been in action this week at the Italian Open, a clay-court tuneup for Roland Garros.

 

 

 

Top-seeded Serena Williams of the US returns to her sister Venus during their WTA Dubai Tennis Championships semi final match in the Gulf emirate on February 20, 2009. Venus won the match 6-1, 2-6, 7-6 after the sisters earned the right to play each other for the 19th time. Venus will face France’s Virginie Razzano in the final. AFP PHOTO/MARWAN NAAMANI (Photo credit should read MARWAN NAAMANI/AFP via Getty Images)

 

 

 

“I really look forward to getting back on the court. It’s what I do best. I absolutely love playing,” Serena said. “But this break is … a necessary evil. … I felt like my body needed it, even though I didn’t want it. And now I’m feeling better than ever. I’m feeling more relaxed, more fit. Now I’m just like: Now I can go out and play real tennis.”

Asked by her sister what she’s excited about when life returns to normal, Venus replied: “I like to go out and I just want to be on top of a rooftop bar with champagne in my hand and … just having a good time, dancing.”

In the meantime, fans who want to know how to flex and stretch like a champ got the chance to watch along as 23-time major singles title winner Serena led the session, chatting along the way.

Venus, who won Wimbledon five times and the U.S. Open twice, joined her on a nearby yoga mat, following the same routine and occasionally showing modified versions.

 

 

 

Venus Williams of the US returns to her sister Serena during their WTA Dubai Tennis Championships semi final match in the Gulf emirate on February 20, 2009. Venus won the match 6-1, 2-6, 7-6 after the sisters earned the right to play each other for the 19th time. Venus will face France’s Virginie Razzano in the final. AFP PHOTO/KARIM SAHIB (Photo credit should read KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images)

 

 

The whole thing was on the sisters’ individual Instagram Live feeds. After the yoga was done, they asked each other some questions, and then Venus stayed around to take queries from viewers.

The aim, it appeared, was to help folks find ways to stay in shape while stuck at home during the COVID-19 outbreak.

 

 

 

Serena (R) and Venus Williams of the US speak during their women’s doubles final match against Ai Sugiyama of Japan and Daniela Hantuchova of Slovakia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 30, 2009. The Williams sisters lead 3-2 in the first set as play continues. AFP PHOTO/Paul CROCK (Photo credit should read PAUL CROCK/AFP via Getty Images)

 

 

At one point, Serena cautioned, “Do not injure yourself doing this.” At another, she said: “If you have bad knees, like me, use a pad.”

 

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

