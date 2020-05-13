  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:coronavirus, health, Michigan, positive cases


MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 48,391 and 4,714 deaths as of Wednesday at 3 p.m. EST.

22,686 people have recovered in Michigan from the coronavirus as of May 8.

  • Note on recovery: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital records statistics to identify any laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases who are 30 days out from their onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to impact Michigan, this pool will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).  The number of persons recovered on May 8, 2020 represents COVID-19 confirmed individuals with an onset date on or prior to April 8, 2020. If an individual dies from a COVID-related cause >30 days from onset/referral, they are removed from the number of persons recovered.  These numbers will be updated every Saturday.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Jurisdiction updated 5/13/2020
County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths
Alcona 4 1
Allegan 165 2
Alpena 88 8
Antrim 10
Arenac 28 1
Baraga 1
Barry 54 1
Bay 214 10
Benzie 4
Berrien 425 26
Branch 84 2
Calhoun 280 17
Cass 44 2
Charlevoix 13 1
Cheboygan 19 1
Chippewa 2
Clare 12 2
Clinton 127 10
Crawford 57 4
Delta 14 2
Detroit City 9973 1218
Dickinson 5 2
Eaton 155 6
Emmet 21 2
Genesee 1784 227
Gladwin 18 1
Gogebic 4 1
Grand Traverse 21 5
Gratiot 34 4
Hillsdale 152 22
Houghton 2
Huron 36 1
Ingham 605 18
Ionia 111 3
Iosco 55 8
Isabella 61 7
Jackson 405 26
Kalamazoo 643 36
Kalkaska 17 2
Kent 2446 47
Lake 2
Lapeer 175 30
Leelanau 9
Lenawee 129 2
Livingston 378 23
Luce 1
Mackinac 6
Macomb 6137 717
Manistee 11
Marquette 51 10
Mason 22
Mecosta 16 2
Menominee 6
Midland 67 8
Missaukee 16 1
Monroe 404 18
Montcalm 52 1
Montmorency 5
Muskegon 406 20
Newaygo 37
Oakland 7830 874
Oceana 38 2
Ogemaw 15
Osceola 9
Oscoda 5 1
Otsego 98 10
Ottawa 444 21
Presque Isle 11
Roscommon 20
Saginaw 849 90
Sanilac 38 5
Schoolcraft 4
Shiawassee 213 19
St Clair 373 28
St Joseph 76 1
Tuscola 161 17
Van Buren 94 4
Washtenaw 1210 83
Wayne 8416 938
Wexford 11 2
MDOC* 2145 56
FCI** 114 3
Unknown 10 2
Out of State 84
Grand Total 48391 4714

*Michigan Department of Corrections

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and subject to change.  As public health investigations of individual cases  continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

**Federal Correctional Institute

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough.
  • Shortness of breath.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included as of 10 a.m.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments
  1. Keith Kowalski says:
    May 1, 2020 at 9:09 pm

    oh what a shock. it’s coming to those “it’l never come here” places. Be smart people.

    Reply

Leave a Reply