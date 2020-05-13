Comments
MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – One day after the Blue Angels flew over Metro Detroit, frontline workers will be honored with another sky display Wednesday by the Michigan Air National Guard.
It’s scheduled to happen Wednesday afternoon beginning in Novi at 2:58 p.m. and ending in Chesterfield Township at 3:33 p.m.
Michigan Air National Guard’s 127th Wing says locations and times are subject to change due to weather and operational considerations.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.