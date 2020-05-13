Comments
MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – A 77-year-old Michigan barber’s license has been suspended by the state, according to his attorney.
As of Wednesday morning, Karl Manke’s shop remained open.
According to David Kallman Legal Group, Manke has not been served with paperwork from the state.
A status conference hearing was held Wednesday morning by Manke’s attorney and a circuit court judge in Shiawassee County. The court scheduled a brief to be submitted to the judge, but a hearing with the state was not scheduled.
Manke reopened his shop last week in Owosso despite Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order that non-essential businesses remain closed.
