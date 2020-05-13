  • WWJ-TVOn Air

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – One day after the Blue Angels flew over Metro Detroit, frontline workers were honored with another sky display Wednesday by the Michigan Air National Guard.

It happened Wednesday afternoon beginning in Novi at 2:58 p.m. and ending in Chesterfield Township at 3:33 p.m.

Michigan Air National Guard’s 127th Wing says locations and times are subject to change due to weather and operational considerations.

