  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMThe Mel Robbins Show
    4:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:coronavirus, health, Michigan, positive cases


MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 49,582 and 4,787 deaths as of Thursday at 3 p.m. EST.

22,686 people have recovered in Michigan from the coronavirus as of May 8.

  • Note on recovery: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital records statistics to identify any laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases who are 30 days out from their onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to impact Michigan, this pool will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).  The number of persons recovered on May 8, 2020 represents COVID-19 confirmed individuals with an onset date on or prior to April 8, 2020. If an individual dies from a COVID-related cause >30 days from onset/referral, they are removed from the number of persons recovered.  These numbers will be updated every Saturday.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Jurisdiction updated 5/14/2020
County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths
Alcona 5 1
Allegan 168 2
Alpena 88 8
Antrim 10
Arenac 29 1
Baraga 1
Barry 58 1
Bay 226 12
Benzie 4
Berrien 470 27
Branch 90 2
Calhoun 286 18
Cass 46 2
Charlevoix 13 1
Cheboygan 19 1
Chippewa 2
Clare 14 2
Clinton 129 10
Crawford 57 4
Delta 14 2
Detroit City 10164 1236
Dickinson 5 2
Eaton 161 6
Emmet 21 2
Genesee 1813 228
Gladwin 17 1
Gogebic 4 1
Grand Traverse 23 5
Gratiot 35 4
Hillsdale 155 22
Houghton 2
Huron 39 1
Ingham 619 19
Ionia 114 3
Iosco 56 8
Isabella 62 7
Jackson 411 26
Kalamazoo 669 40
Kalkaska 17 2
Kent 2627 48
Lake 2
Lapeer 176 30
Leelanau 10
Lenawee 132 3
Livingston 380 23
Luce 1
Mackinac 6
Macomb 6232 728
Manistee 11
Marquette 51 10
Mason 23
Mecosta 17 2
Menominee 7
Midland 67 8
Missaukee 16 1
Monroe 415 18
Montcalm 52 1
Montmorency 5
Muskegon 435 21
Newaygo 38
Oakland 7952 888
Oceana 44 2
Ogemaw 16
Osceola 9
Oscoda 5 1
Otsego 98 10
Ottawa 483 23
Presque Isle 11
Roscommon 20
Saginaw 866 93
Sanilac 38 5
Schoolcraft 4
Shiawassee 219 19
St Clair 394 28
St Joseph 79 1
Tuscola 163 17
Van Buren 100 5
Washtenaw 1231 86
Wayne 8606 947
Wexford 11 2
MDOC* 2171 56
FCI** 115 3
Unknown 35 1
Out of State 93
Grand Total 49582 4787

*Michigan Department of Corrections

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and subject to change.  As public health investigations of individual cases  continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

**Federal Correctional Institute

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough.
  • Shortness of breath.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included as of 10 a.m.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments
  1. Keith Kowalski says:
    May 1, 2020 at 9:09 pm

    oh what a shock. it’s coming to those “it’l never come here” places. Be smart people.

    Reply

Leave a Reply