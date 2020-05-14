  • WWJ-TVOn Air

DETROIT, Mich. (PATCH) — A 45-year-old Detroit man died Wednesday morning when he crashed his vehicle while driving on M-10, according to the Michigan State Police.

Police said troopers responded to the crash around 2 a.m. Investigation has shown the man’s vehicle rolled over on the southbound M-10 exit ramp to Linwood, police said.

The driver was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

For the complete story visit here.

