DETROIT, Mich. (PATCH) — A 45-year-old Detroit man died Wednesday morning when he crashed his vehicle while driving on M-10, according to the Michigan State Police.
Police said troopers responded to the crash around 2 a.m. Investigation has shown the man’s vehicle rolled over on the southbound M-10 exit ramp to Linwood, police said.
The driver was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
