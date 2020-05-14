ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Roseville Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find a “porch pirate.”
It happened May 13 at a residence located in the 27000 block of Groveland Street.
Police say a resident filed a report of a package being stolen off her front porch.
Shortly after the package was delivered an unknown suspect in a dark colored 4-door Sedan pulled up to the residence, stole the package, returned to his vehicle and left the area.
The suspect is described as a man with a slim build, wearing a red colored Adidas brand hooded sweatshirt and white colored jogging pants.
The incident was caught on camera.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Roseville Police Detective Scicluna at 586-447-4510.
