  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMThe Mel Robbins Show
    4:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Police, porch pirate, roseville

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Roseville Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find a “porch pirate.”

It happened May 13 at a residence located in the 27000 block of Groveland Street.

Police say a resident filed a report of a package being stolen off her front porch.

Shortly after the package was delivered an unknown suspect in a dark colored 4-door Sedan pulled up to the residence, stole the package, returned to his vehicle and left the area.

The suspect is described as a man with a slim build, wearing a red colored Adidas brand hooded sweatshirt and white colored jogging pants.

The incident was caught on camera.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roseville Police Detective Scicluna at 586-447-4510.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply