



(CBS DETROIT) – Online sleep-industry review and information site, Sleepopolis, has conducted a study which has found that Americans who are now working from home during lockdown are sleeping an extra 16.4 hours per month. If you are working from home – as many of us are during social distancing – your commute is simply the route from your bedroom to another room in your home! This period of isolation highlights the benefits of working remotely, which is an increasingly popular method of employment.

It transpires that there are folks from many towns and cities across America need all the sleep they can get! In the same study, Sleepopolis identified and compiled a list of the best and worst cities for sleep using a variety of different factors. These were combined to create an overall sleep score out of 100 for each town on the list. Sleep factors in this study include the smoking rate, insufficient sleep rate, mentally unhealthy days, physical inactivity, air pollution levels and unemployment rate.

The states with the most cities in the list include California with 35 cities, Virginia with 24 cities, Massachusetts with 17 cities, New York with 15 cities and Maryland with 11 cities. Overall the study found that Los Altos Hills in California, emerged as the best city to have a good night’s rest with an overall sleep score of 95.46!

The top ten cities in the U.S were as follows:

1. Los Altos Hills, California

2. Atherton, California

3. Woodside, California

4. Hillsborough, California

5. Cherry Hills Village, Colorado

6. Scarsdale, New York

7. Travilah, Maryland

8. Old Greenwich, Connecticut

9. Great Falls, Virginia

10. West University Place, Texas

View the top cities for sleep across America.

The research revealed that cities near the top of the list have minimal levels of air pollution, which is a contributing factor to sleeping habits. High levels of air pollution correlate with increased rates of breathing diseases such as asthma, cardiovascular disease and lung cancer. These are strongly linked with obstructive sleep apnea, which is a serious sleep disorder. Hopefully, this extended period of working from home will help to reduce air pollution and therefore add to even more sleep hours banked per month.

