Comments
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Bloomfield Township Police department is investigating a report of a stolen car from a resident’s driveway.
It happened May 8 in the 900 block of Timberlake Drive.
The resident told police his wife’s car was in the driveway, but when he was leaving for work May 8, her vehicle was missing.
According to the report, the man’s wallet and golf clubs were in the 2016 gold Lincoln MKX.
Police say the car was stolen without its key fob.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.