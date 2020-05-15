  • WWJ-TVOn Air

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 50,079 and 4,825 deaths as of Friday at 3 p.m. EST.

22,686 people have recovered in Michigan from the coronavirus as of May 8.

  • Note on recovery: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital records statistics to identify any laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases who are 30 days out from their onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to impact Michigan, this pool will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).  The number of persons recovered on May 8, 2020 represents COVID-19 confirmed individuals with an onset date on or prior to April 8, 2020. If an individual dies from a COVID-related cause >30 days from onset/referral, they are removed from the number of persons recovered.  These numbers will be updated every Saturday.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Jurisdiction updated 5/15/2020
County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths
Alcona 6 1
Allegan 173 2
Alpena 90 8
Antrim 10
Arenac 29 1
Baraga 1
Barry 56 1
Bay 228 14
Benzie 4
Berrien 485 28
Branch 92 2
Calhoun 290 18
Cass 50 2
Charlevoix 13 1
Cheboygan 19 1
Chippewa 2
Clare 14 2
Clinton 132 10
Crawford 57 4
Delta 14 2
Detroit City 10230 1240
Dickinson 5 2
Eaton 162 6
Emmet 21 2
Genesee 1835 229
Gladwin 17 1
Gogebic 4 1
Grand Traverse 23 5
Gratiot 35 4
Hillsdale 162 22
Houghton 2
Huron 38 1
Ingham 629 20
Ionia 116 3
Iosco 57 8
Isabella 62 7
Jackson 416 26
Kalamazoo 679 41
Kalkaska 17 2
Kent 2705 53
Lake 2
Lapeer 179 30
Leelanau 10
Lenawee 132 3
Livingston 381 25
Luce 1
Mackinac 6
Macomb 6274 729
Manistee 11
Marquette 51 10
Mason 25
Mecosta 18 2
Menominee 8
Midland 69 8
Missaukee 16 1
Monroe 417 18
Montcalm 52 1
Montmorency 5
Muskegon 452 22
Newaygo 41
Oakland 7994 896
Oceana 46 2
Ogemaw 16
Osceola 9
Oscoda 5 1
Otsego 99 10
Ottawa 501 24
Presque Isle 11
Roscommon 21
Saginaw 877 95
Sanilac 38 5
Schoolcraft 4
Shiawassee 222 19
St Clair 399 30
St Joseph 82 1
Tuscola 166 17
Van Buren 106 5
Washtenaw 1236 87
Wayne 8652 952
Wexford 11 2
MDOC* 2227 56
FCI** 115 3
Unknown 15 1
Out of State 97
Grand Total 50079 4825

*Michigan Department of Corrections

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and subject to change.  As public health investigations of individual cases  continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

**Federal Correctional Institute

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough.
  • Shortness of breath.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included as of 10 a.m.

  1. Keith Kowalski says:
    May 1, 2020 at 9:09 pm

    oh what a shock. it’s coming to those “it’l never come here” places. Be smart people.

