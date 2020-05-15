  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – Former United Auto Workers President Gary Jones was arraigned Thursday after several delays in the federal case.

Jones pleaded not guilty to embezzlement, racketeering, and a tax charge.

The 63-year-old could face more than five years in prison.

Federal prosecutors are looking into other UAW leaders for their involvement in the union corruption scandal.

