Southfield (CBS Detroit) – What’s ahead for the University of Michigan, Michigan State University, Wayne State University and Oakland University as each contends with fallout of the COVID-19 crisis on their institutions?
And what about the new school year? Will students attend classes online, in-classrooms or might there be a hybrid plan? And whether fall football at the Big House and Spartan Stadium?
Those are some of the questions posed to U of M President Mark Schlissel, MSU President Samuel Stanley, OU President Ora Hirsch Pescovitz and WSU President M. Roy Wilson, on MICHIGAN MATTERS this Sunday, airing 11:30 AM on CBS 62. The presidents appear with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, to discuss the crisis, impact on their universities and thoughts of the coming school year.
Ironically, each of the four leaders is also a medical doctor, which has proved helpful as they confront the health crisis which has so dramatically impacted the state. They talked about the financial challenges posed by the pandemic and how each has responded in the fight against COVID-19.
