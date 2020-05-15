CBS Detroit – With COVID-19 canceling just about everything, the Detroit Red Wings have updated their ticket policies and will give ticket holders a financial break. According to NHL.com, due to the fact the NHL had to pause the season, they are giving fans a break on games that were postponed.
For those who bought tickets through the Red Wings for the final four home games in March & April, fans can keep credits to use later on when games resume, or they can call for a refund.
Winged Wheel Nation members who have renewed their season tickets for 2020-21, can also keep credits March and April postponed games. NHL.com also reports those season ticket holders can get a 30% discount on their account, based on the original price.
The Red. Wings are adding to the deal for Winged Wheel Nation holders:
Postgame skate on Little Caesar Arena main ice, a shot on goal, plus a picture.
An opportunity to be part of a virtual Q&A with Red Wings GM, Steve Yzerman before the NHL draft.
Get their name inscribed in Little Caesars Arena prior to the 2020-21 season opener.
Winged Wheel Nation members can also get reimbursement for those postponed March – April games. Those who purchased tickets via resale sites like Stubhub, still have to adhere to the policies of whatever website they purchased from.
