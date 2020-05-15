  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe Greatest #StayAtHome Videos
    9:00 PMBravery And Hope: 7 Days On The Front Line
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMTwo and a Half Men
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:covid-19, Post poned games, Red Wings, Red wings Season Tickets, Refund


CBS Detroit – With COVID-19 canceling just about everything, the Detroit Red Wings have updated their ticket policies and will give ticket holders a financial break. According to NHL.com, due to the fact the NHL had to pause the season, they are giving fans a break on games that were postponed.

For those who bought tickets through the Red Wings for the final four home games in March & April, fans can keep credits to use later on when games resume, or they can call for a refund.

Credit: NHL.com

Winged Wheel Nation members who have renewed their season tickets for 2020-21, can also keep credits March and April postponed games. NHL.com also reports those season ticket holders can get a 30% discount on their account, based on the original price.

The Red. Wings are adding to the deal for Winged Wheel Nation holders:

Postgame skate on Little Caesar Arena main ice, a shot on goal, plus a picture.

An opportunity to be part of a virtual Q&A with Red Wings GM, Steve Yzerman before the NHL draft.

Get their name inscribed in Little Caesars Arena prior to the 2020-21 season opener.

Winged Wheel Nation members can also get reimbursement for those postponed March – April games. Those who purchased tickets via resale sites like Stubhub, still have to adhere to the policies of whatever website they purchased from.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Information from NHL.com contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply