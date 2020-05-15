(CBS DETROIT) – Troy ranked #8 least prepared city for remote work. Farmington Hills also ranked #15 least prepared city for remote work. While the US unemployment rate continues to grow due to COVID-19, the pandemic has also displaced many Americans from the workplace, forcing them to work from home full-time instead. For those living in cities that aren’t ready to fully support wide scale remote work, what does that mean for them? Does that place them at a disadvantage?
All Home Connections calculated the number of people in the US with access to desktop or laptop computers, as well as their potential access to the recommended minimum internet speed necessary to work from home (10 Mbps).
Based on these two factors, 74% of people nationwide have the capability to work from home and 99% have access to minimum internet speeds of 10 Mbps.
Over 50% of workers nationwide in the finance, information, insurance, real estate, rental and leasing, professional, scientific, management, administrative, and waste industries have the capability to work from home. Meanwhile, only 8% of professionals nationwide in the entertainment, recreation, and food service industries can say the same.
Top 15 Cities Best Prepared To Work From Home
Interesting Findings
- According to the data, 68% of all internet sales are for internet speeds above 25 Mbps, while only 8% of overall internet sales are for speeds below 10 Mbps.
- A whopping 93% of residents in Fort Worth have access to a laptop or desktop—the highest percentage on the list. Also impressive? 92% of Austin’s population has access to a laptop or desktop.
- 90% of people in San Jose have access to a broadband internet subscription. Even better, 94% of people in Phoenix have access to a broadband internet subscription.
- 218,866 of New York City locals in the real estate, finance, rental and leasing, and insurance industries are able to work from home (the highest count on the list), which is good news since the concrete jungle is the financial capital of the world.
- Real estate is California’s top industry, and luckily for Los Angeles, 69,048 people in the real estate, finance, rental and leasing, and insurance industries can take their laptops and checkbooks home with them.
- Things don’t fare well for San Francisco workers in the agriculture, forestry, fishing, hunting, and mining industry. Only 64 locals in the industry can take their work home with them. In general, only 11% of workers nationwide in the industry are able to work from home, which makes sense since almost every job requires in-person labor.
- Even though Silicon Valley is the nation’s leader in tech, 64,975 of Los Angeles workers in the information industry (e.g., computer programming, telecommunication) have the capability to work from home, compared to only 17,090 workers in San Francisco.
- People that work in retail trade in Chicago are well-prepared to ditch the office: 19,228 workers in the industry can work from home, and in Houston, 18,671 can do the same.
- Good news for Sin City: 6,418 employees in the arts, entertainment, and food industry are somehow able to do their work from home. That’s higher than other cities of comparable size (e.g., San Francisco, Austin). Plus, as we’ve seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, Las Vegas’s economy has taken a major blow since it depends so heavily on tourism.
This report was released on April 29, 2020 and can be found here: https://www.attsavings.com/resources/internet/can-america-support-remote-work
Source: All Home Connections
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.