Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We’ve rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Detroit if you’ve got a budget of up to $1,700/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1544-1566 E. Lafayette St. (Lafayette Park)

Listed at $1,655/month, this 1,018-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 1544-1566 E. Lafayette St.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. The building features garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

1431 Washington Blvd. (Downtown)

Next, there’s this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 1431 Washington Blvd. It’s listed for $1,660/month for its 1,125 square feet.

The building offers garage parking. In the unit, which comes furnished, the listing promises a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The property is dog-friendly. The listing specifies a $250 dog deposit.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

1538 Centre St. (Downtown)

Here’s a 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 1538 Centre St. that’s going for $1,700/month.

You can expect a dishwasher in the furnished unit. The building boasts garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn’t worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

