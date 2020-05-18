Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We’ve rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Detroit if you’ve got up to $2,300/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

527 W. Lafayette Blvd. (Downtown)

Listed at $2,275/month, this 1,425-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence is located at 527 W. Lafayette Blvd.

In the furnished residence, you can expect a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. The building has a gym. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn’t worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)

139 Cadillac Square (Downtown)

Here’s a 793-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 139 Cadillac Square that’s going for $2,295/month.

Expect to see a dishwasher, air conditioning and in-unit laundry in the furnished unit. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is a “walker’s paradise,” is bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

3434 Russell St.

Finally, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom loft that’s located at 3434 Russell St. It’s listed for $2,300/month.

The building boasts assigned parking. The loft also comes with both central heating and central air conditioning, in-unit laundry and quartz countertops. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, this location is very walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

