Coronavirus In Michigan: Here's A List Of Cases From Henry Ford Health SystemHenry Ford Health System is providing a daily advisory chronicling the latest developments in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's an updated list of positive cases.

Back To Work: Ford, GM, Fiat Chrysler Restart US FactoriesGeneral Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler will begin to gradually restart their US factories Monday, with some big changes put in place to help protect workers from the coronavirus.

Child Abuse Reports Down During The Pandemic, Here's Why Experts Say That's A Bad SignA drop in child abuse would usually be welcome news -- but with schools closed and kids at home, experts believe that the recent decline in calls to child abuse and neglect hotlines might really mean more cases are going unnoticed.

30-Year-Old Man Found Unresponsive In Dodge ChallengerA 30-year-old man was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a Dodge Challenger.

Ford To Test Workers With Covid-19 Symptoms In Michigan, Other Metro AreasFord says it will provide coronavirus testing for workers who show symptoms of Covid-19 in Michigan, Kentucky, Missouri and Illinois.

Police: 24-Year-Old Man In Critical Condition After Detroit ShootingA 24-year-old man is listed in critical condition after a Detroit shooting, according to police.