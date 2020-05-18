



– The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 51,915 and 4,915 deaths as of Monday at 2 p.m. EST.

*513 of the cases being announced Monday are due to enhanced testing occurring in Michigan Department of Corrections facilities.

28,234 people have recovered in Michigan from the coronavirus as of May 15.

Note on recovery: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital records statistics to identify any laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases who are 30 days out from their onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to impact Michigan, this pool will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available). The number of persons recovered on May 15, 2020 represents COVID-19 confirmed individuals with an onset date on or prior to April 15, 2020. If an individual dies from a COVID-related cause >30 days from onset/referral, they are removed from the number of persons recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Jurisdiction updated 5/18/2020 County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Alcona 6 1 Allegan 186 2 Alpena 91 9 Antrim 11 Arenac 31 1 Baraga 1 Barry 57 1 Bay 248 16 Benzie 4 Berrien 528 30 Branch 95 2 Calhoun 304 18 Cass 60 2 Charlevoix 14 1 Cheboygan 19 1 Chippewa 2 Clare 15 2 Clinton 135 10 Crawford 57 4 Delta 14 2 Detroit City 10368 1260 Dickinson 5 2 Eaton 165 6 Emmet 21 2 Genesee 1869 231 Gladwin 17 1 Gogebic 5 1 Grand Traverse 23 5 Gratiot 49 4 Hillsdale 167 23 Houghton 2 Huron 44 1 Ingham 649 23 Ionia 119 3 Iosco 59 8 Isabella 62 7 Jackson 415 26 Kalamazoo 719 42 Kalkaska 17 2 Kent 2868 56 Lake 3 Lapeer 180 30 Leelanau 10 Lenawee 136 3 Livingston 386 25 Luce 2 Mackinac 6 Macomb 6357 740 Manistee 11 Marquette 52 10 Mason 27 Mecosta 18 2 Menominee 8 Midland 71 8 Missaukee 16 1 Monroe 433 18 Montcalm 55 1 Montmorency 5 Muskegon 513 24 Newaygo 50 Oakland 8050 913 Oceana 54 2 Ogemaw 17 Osceola 10 Oscoda 5 1 Otsego 99 10 Ottawa 558 24 Presque Isle 11 Roscommon 21 Saginaw 930 99 Sanilac 39 5 Schoolcraft 4 Shiawassee 227 20 St Clair 407 31 St Joseph 87 1 Tuscola 172 19 Van Buren 115 6 Washtenaw 1245 89 Wayne 8760 966 Wexford 11 2 MDOC* 3051 57 FCI** 118 3 Unknown 2 Out of State 62 Grand Total 51915 4915

*Michigan Department of Corrections

**Federal Correctional Institute*Michigan Department of Corrections

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately

Note on the deaths: Deaths must be reported by health care providers, medical examiners/coroners, and recorded by local health departments in order to be counted.

Note on jurisdictional classification: In order to provide more accurate data, the “Other” jurisdiction category will no longer be used. Michigan Department of Corrections cases will be listed under “MDOC”. Federal Correctional Institution cases will be listed under “FCI”.

Note on Case Fatality Rate: The case fatality rate is the number of people who have died from causes associated with COVID-19 out of the total number of people with confirmed COVID-19 infections. It is used as one measure of illness severity. Several factors can affect this number. Until recently, COVID-19 lab testing has prioritized for hospitalized individuals due to limited testing availability. As a result, COVID-19 infections were identified more often in people who were more severely ill. This would lead to a higher case fatality rate. As more people with mild illness are tested, it is likely the case fatality rate will go down.

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

Fever.

Cough.

Shortness of breath.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included as of 10 a.m.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.