Alex Bowman has signed a one-year contract extension to remain with Hendrick Motorsports through 2021.

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – MAY 17: Alex Bowman, driver of the #88 ChevyGoods.com NOCO Chevrolet, speaks to the media prior to the NASCAR Cup Series The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 17, 2020 in Darlington, South Carolina. NASCAR resumes the season after the nationwide lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

“Pumped to lock down the contract extension for 2021!” Bowman posted on Twitter with a highlight video of his time at Hendrick. “Thanks for all the support, can’t wait to get to Darlington.”

Bowman is fourth in the Cup standings and in his third full season driving the No. 88 for Hendrick. He filled in for Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2017 when Earnhardt was sidelined with a concussion, then took over the ride the next year when Earnhardt retired.

Bowman, a 27-year-old from Arizona, has two career Cup wins and was a career-best 12th in last year’s standings.

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – MAY 17: Alex Bowman, driver of the #88 ChevyGoods.com NOCO Chevrolet, stands on the grid
during the NASCAR Cup Series The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 17, 2020 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Bowman joins Ryan Blaney as free agents now off the market. Blaney signed a contract extension with Team Penske in March.

Securing Bowman for next year now leaves Rick Hendrick with one seat to fill — the No. 48 Chevrolet after seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson retires at the end of the season.

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – MAY 17: Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, prepares to drive during the NASCAR Cup Series The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 17, 2020 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Bowman was one of the stars of NASCAR’s seven-race iRacing Series during the shutdown. He provided in-race social media updates that included photos of his dog in the seat of his simulator and humorous commentary. He also scored an iRacing victory at virtual Talladega.

