My name is Tim S. and I grew up in the south end of Flint. So being a guy who grew up in Flint, known as the “Vehicle City” I’m supposed to know my way around a car, right?
Think again.
DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – MAY 17: Alex Bowman, driver of the #88 ChevyGoods.com NOCO Chevrolet, stands on the grid during the NASCAR Cup Series The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 17, 2020 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
At Flint Southwestern High where I graduated from we had a choice between Auto class, or Shop class, so Shop class it was. The hour-long period centered around making screw drivers and ash trays, remember?
AVONDALE, ARIZONA – MARCH 06: Alex Bowman, driver of the #88 Axalta Chevrolet, stands in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series FanShield 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 06, 2020 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
I’ve played and watched almost every sport imaginable throughout my life, but the one sport that I never really got in to was NASCAR racing, either on tv or in person.
BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN – APRIL 11: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (Editors note: This image was computer generated in-game) Simon Pagenaud, driver of the #22 DXC Team Penske Chevrolet, celebrates after winning the IndyCar iRacing Challenge Chevrolet 275 at virtual Michigan International Speedway on April 11, 2020 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Sure I’ve been to MIS and downtown Detroit to see Indy Car racing with my Father-In-Law Bill, who happened to work directly for Roger Penske. With all those behind the scene passes to some pretty cool events you’d think I would have fallen in love with the sport, but not so.
WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 24: Automotive businessman and racing legend Roger Penske makes brief remarks before U.S. President Donald Trump presents him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the Oval Office at the White House October 24, 2019 in Washington, DC. Known by his nickname of ‘The Captain,’ Penske built one of the most successful auto-racing dynasties, winning championships in IndyCar and NASCAR. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
That was until #88 Alex Bowman came along.
AVONDALE, ARIZONA – MARCH 07: Alex Bowman, driver of the #88 Axalta Chevrolet, stands on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series FanShield 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 07, 2020 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Bear with me here, my wife Laurie’s very close friend Janes’ sister is Alex Bowmans Mom. That’s right, NASCAR’s up-and-coming-superstar Alex Bowman has a Michigan connection, even though he’s not from Michigan, it’s Aunt Jane!
FORT WORTH, TX – APRIL 12: Alex Bowman, driver of the #99 SchoolTipLine.com Toyota, poses with the 21 Means 21 Poll Award after qualifying for pole position for the NASCAR Nationwide Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 at Texas Motor Speedway on April 12, 2013 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images for Texas Motor Speedway)
Alex was born and grew up in Tucson Arizona, with Janes sister, his Mom. He is 27 years old and has two wins on the NASCAR circuit. I watched both of them by the way.
DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – MAY 17: Alex Bowman, driver of the #88 ChevyGoods.com NOCO Chevrolet, races during the NASCAR Cup Series The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 17, 2020 in Darlington, South Carolina. NASCAR resumes the season after the nationwide lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Bowman got my attention when he opened up the 2018 season by winning the pole for the Daytona 500. Jane and Jane’s sister were so excited, I had to see what all the fuss was about. Ever since then I’ve been hooked, watching those crazy dudes take left turn after left turn going 200 MPH. Cars bumping each other, hitting walls and even going air born. These guys are nuts!
DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 16: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., driver of the #47 Kroger Chevrolet, and Alex Bowman, driver of the #88 Valvoline Chevrolet, lead the field to the green flag to start the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
I can’t thank Aunt Jane enough for turning me on to NASCAR racing. It really is a great sport and the fans are very passionate. Alex is a great racer and if you get a chance, watch NASCARs’ #88 on any given Sunday, he’s consistently in the top 10 so he shouldn’t be hard to find.
DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – MAY 17: Alex Bowman, driver of the #88 ChevyGoods.com NOCO Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 17, 2020 in Darlington, South Carolina. NASCAR resumes the season after the nationwide lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)