Tim S., Novi Mi – (CBS Detroit)

My name is Tim S. and I grew up in the south end of Flint. So being a guy who grew up in Flint, known as the “Vehicle City” I’m supposed to know my way around a car, right?

Think again.

At Flint Southwestern High where I graduated from we had a choice between Auto class, or Shop class, so Shop class it was. The hour-long period centered around making screw drivers and ash trays, remember?

I’ve played and watched almost every sport imaginable throughout my life, but the one sport that I never really got in to was NASCAR racing, either on tv or in person.

Sure I’ve been to MIS and downtown Detroit to see Indy Car racing with my Father-In-Law Bill, who happened to work directly for Roger Penske. With all those behind the scene passes to some pretty cool events you’d think I would have fallen in love with the sport, but not so.

That was until #88 Alex Bowman came along.

Bear with me here, my wife Laurie’s very close friend Janes’ sister is Alex Bowmans Mom. That’s right, NASCAR’s up-and-coming-superstar Alex Bowman has a Michigan connection, even though he’s not from Michigan, it’s Aunt Jane!

Alex was born and grew up in Tucson Arizona, with Janes sister, his Mom. He is 27 years old and has two wins on the NASCAR circuit. I watched both of them by the way.

Bowman got my attention when he opened up the 2018 season by winning the pole for the Daytona 500. Jane and Jane’s sister were so excited, I had to see what all the fuss was about. Ever since then I’ve been hooked, watching those crazy dudes take left turn after left turn going 200 MPH. Cars bumping each other, hitting walls and even going air born. These guys are nuts!

I can’t thank Aunt Jane enough for turning me on to NASCAR racing. It really is a great sport and the fans are very passionate. Alex is a great racer and if you get a chance, watch NASCARs’ #88 on any given Sunday, he’s consistently in the top 10 so he shouldn’t be hard to find.

Go Alex!!

