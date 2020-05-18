DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 24-year-old man is listed in critical condition after a Detroit shooting, according to police.
It happened Sunday at 1 a.m. in 18900 block of Santa Rosa.
The 24-year-old man was in the front of the location, attending a birthday party when an unknown suspect allegedly fired a shot from the porch of the resident, into the crowd and striking him.
After the shooting, the suspect entered a black sedan and fled south on Santa Rosa.
The suspect is described as a black man, 5’5” and 160 pounds. The suspect was said to be wearing a black shirt and gray pants.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Twelfth Precinct at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
