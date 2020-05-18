Looking to try the best cafes in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cafes in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. The Hudson Cafe

First on the list is The Hudson Cafe. Located at 1241 Woodward Ave. downtown, the cafe and breakfast and brunch spot is the highest-rated cafe in Detroit, boasting four stars out of 986 reviews on Yelp.

2. Roasting Plant Detroit

Next up is downtown’s Roasting Plant Detroit, situated at 660 Woodward Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp, the cafe and coffee roastery, which offers coffee, tea and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Avalon Cafe Biscuit Bar

New Center’s Avalon Cafe Biscuit Bar, located at 2990 W. Grand Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cafe and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers sandwiches and more, four stars out of 28 reviews.

4. Milano Bakery

Milano Bakery, a bakery and cafe that offers soups and more, is another go-to, with four stars out of 98 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3500 Russell St. to see for yourself.

Deciding when to check out the top spots above? Saturdays tend to be the busiest days of the week for consumer spending at food and beverage shops across the Detroit area, while Mondays are least busy, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more reviews. Last year, average daily transactions at food and beverage shops rose to 58 per business on Saturdays, compared to 41 daily transactions on average on Mondays.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.