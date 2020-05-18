(CBS DETROIT) – Chef Jose Andres is known all over the globe for his World Central Kitchen.

The organization traditionally provides food to those in need after natural disasters.

Now Andres has shifted gears and is helping those in need during the Covid-19 crisis all over the world and in Detroit.

“We’ve done up to 5000 now so every Friday, we’ll do over a thousand meals to residents who are coming and they go fast,” said former State Senator Ian Conyers.

Conyers and Senior Pastor of Triumph Church Detroit, Solomon Kinloch have teamed up with Andres and his World Central Kitchen.

Through the program local restaurants are providing freshly cooked meals.

Conyers says they are not only feeding the community with healthly food, but putting people back to work during this crisis.

“Focus on fresh food and putting chefs back to work locally which has been just fantastic to be able to help with some of the financial burden that this crisis has caused as well,” said Conyers.

Three chefs from Detroit businesses, Yum Villiage and Lady of the House Restaurants, as well as Touch of Class catering, receive weekly grants from the World Central Kitchen. They each prepare over 350 meals that are safely distributed.

“We’re making sure to do social distancing and making sure the folks that are handling the food are wearing masks and gloves before they give it to you. We can even put it in the back of the truck so that you have no touch interaction,” said Conyers.

The fresh meals are distributed every Friday to any family in need from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Triumph Church’s east location.

