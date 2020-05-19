



– The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 52,350 and 5,017 deaths as of Tuesday at 3 p.m. EST.

28,234 people have recovered in Michigan from the coronavirus as of May 15.

Note on recovery: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital records statistics to identify any laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases who are 30 days out from their onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to impact Michigan, this pool will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available). The number of persons recovered on May 15, 2020 represents COVID-19 confirmed individuals with an onset date on or prior to April 15, 2020. If an individual dies from a COVID-related cause >30 days from onset/referral, they are removed from the number of persons recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Jurisdiction updated 5/19/2020 County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Alcona 6 1 Allegan 184 3 Alpena 91 9 Antrim 11 Arenac 31 1 Baraga 1 Barry 58 1 Bay 250 16 Benzie 4 Berrien 538 33 Branch 95 2 Calhoun 308 19 Cass 61 2 Charlevoix 14 1 Cheboygan 19 1 Chippewa 2 Clare 15 2 Clinton 136 10 Crawford 57 5 Delta 15 2 Detroit City 10417 1276 Dickinson 5 2 Eaton 165 6 Emmet 21 2 Genesee 1891 235 Gladwin 17 1 Gogebic 5 1 Grand Traverse 23 5 Gratiot 50 4 Hillsdale 165 24 Houghton 2 Huron 44 1 Ingham 650 23 Ionia 123 3 Iosco 65 8 Isabella 62 7 Jackson 418 26 Kalamazoo 739 44 Kalkaska 17 2 Kent 2934 58 Lake 3 Lapeer 180 30 Leelanau 11 Lenawee 140 3 Livingston 385 26 Luce 2 Mackinac 6 Macomb 6367 753 Manistee 11 Marquette 52 10 Mason 27 Mecosta 19 2 Menominee 8 Midland 76 8 Missaukee 16 1 Monroe 433 18 Montcalm 56 1 Montmorency 5 Muskegon 519 25 Newaygo 51 Oakland 8078 928 Oceana 58 2 Ogemaw 18 Osceola 10 Oscoda 5 1 Otsego 99 10 Ottawa 573 25 Presque Isle 11 Roscommon 21 Saginaw 940 99 Sanilac 39 5 Schoolcraft 4 Shiawassee 235 21 St Clair 412 32 St Joseph 90 1 Tuscola 173 21 Van Buren 116 6 Washtenaw 1251 89 Wayne 8875 999 Wexford 11 2 MDOC* 3122 60 FCI** 118 3 Unknown 2 Out of State 13 Grand Total 52350 5017

*Michigan Department of Corrections

**Federal Correctional Institute*Michigan Department of Corrections

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately

Note on the deaths: Deaths must be reported by health care providers, medical examiners/coroners, and recorded by local health departments in order to be counted.

Note on jurisdictional classification: In order to provide more accurate data, the “Other” jurisdiction category will no longer be used. Michigan Department of Corrections cases will be listed under “MDOC”. Federal Correctional Institution cases will be listed under “FCI”.

Note on Case Fatality Rate: The case fatality rate is the number of people who have died from causes associated with COVID-19 out of the total number of people with confirmed COVID-19 infections. It is used as one measure of illness severity. Several factors can affect this number. Until recently, COVID-19 lab testing has prioritized for hospitalized individuals due to limited testing availability. As a result, COVID-19 infections were identified more often in people who were more severely ill. This would lead to a higher case fatality rate. As more people with mild illness are tested, it is likely the case fatality rate will go down.

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

Fever.

Cough.

Shortness of breath.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included as of 10 a.m.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.