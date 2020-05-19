Michigander's Are Storing $50 Million in Bottles and CansAre you saving your beer and pop cans for when you can take them back? Many are, and recyclers are saying they estimate it's adding up big time.... $50 Million dollars worth.

Coronavirus In Michigan: Here's An Updated List Of Positive Cases, DeathsHere's a list of the positive cases, including 5,017 deaths, in the state as of Tuesday afternoon. 28,234 people in Michigan have recovered from the coronavirus as of May 15.

Coronavirus In Michigan: Here's A List Of Cases From Henry Ford Health SystemHenry Ford Health System is providing a daily advisory chronicling the latest developments in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's an updated list of positive cases.

Texas Hair Stylist Stands With Michigan Barber Who Reopened Shop Despite Executive OrderA Texas hairstylist traveled to Michigan in support of Karl Manke, a 77-year-old barber who reopened his shop despite Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order.

Whitmer Addresses Biden's VP Ticket SpeculationWhitmer said she's had "a conversation with some folks" but "all of her energy" is going into helping Michigan fight the coronavirus.

Eastern Michigan Planning In-Person Classes For FallThe school’s fall semester is scheduled to start Aug. 31.