With so many talented local musicians turning to live streams and social media to entertain fans as of late, we’re switching gears from our “Seen in Detroit” photo series…to a “Heard in Detroit” weekly round-up of videos!

Each week, we’ll be scouring Facebook & Instagram for the latest and greatest sounds from our talented local music scene.

See below for this week’s “Heard in Detroit” series, featuring videos from 10 talented local artists! From bedroom jams, to home studio sessions, to being invited (digitally) right into your favorite artist’s living room…dig in and enjoy!

Musicians: want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your videos with #HeardInDetroit for consideration!

 

White Bee

 

Electric Honey

 

Alison Albrecht

 

Valerie the Vulture

 

Dave Toennies (of Border Patrol)

 

Alex (The Native Howl) & Erin (The Ragbirds)

 

Cole Garlak

 

Jake McArthur

 

Mia Green

 

Dan Tillery

 

