(CBS DETROIT) – Deciding to shut down for awhile in order to implement some safety changes, a luxury hotel in Metro Detroit is back open.

After being closed for nearly 8-weeks the Royal Park Hotel in Rochester is back open for overnight stays, but guests should be prepared to see plenty of changes.

Back in business, although not business as usual.

From the exterior things seem normal at the Luxury Royal Park Hotel, but as guest approach the front door they are reminded of our new normal.

“We are implementing sanitizing stations throughout the entire hotel, we have signage everywhere, everyone will be required to wear masks,” said General Manager Royal Park Hotel Sue Keels.

These are just some of the changes made while the hotel was closed.

She says they are taking every measure possible to keep guests and staff safe in this Covid-19 era.

“We installed sneeze guards as an extra precaution, we have created some individual sanitizer little sprays, for guests to pick up if they would like to sanitize like their luggage,” Keels.

The hotel will reopen in three phases, right now they’re in phase one.

“Which is rooms, and we’ve launched our take outs,” she said.

Keels says curb side is also available from Park 600. She says phase two would open the restaurant at a 25 percent occupancy. Phase three will move into social gathering, the two final phases will be up to the Governor’s reopening order.

