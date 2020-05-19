(CBS DETROIT) – A Texas hairstylist traveled to Michigan in support of Karl Manke, a 77-year-old barber who reopened his shop despite Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order.
Since reopening, Manke’s license was suspended by the state.
RELATED LINK: State Suspends Michigan Barber’s License Who Reopened Shop Despite Executive Order
Shelley Luther opened her hair salon during Texas’ strict lock down orders and was arrested and put in jail.
In a Facebook post on May 15, Luther wrote, “Bringing some Texas SASS to Michigan to help 77 yo barber, Karl Manke. See you at his shop on Monday @ 2pm!”
On Monday, Luther stood with Manke during a press conference showing her support for the barber.
“Also, you’re very reactive and not proactive like a governor should be. How did you help your nursing homes? What PPE did they get? Nothing. Not the caretakers, not the people. They got nothing. This blood is on your hands,” said Luther.
Manke said during the press conference, Whitmer is more concerned with “the physical health” than other aspects.
“She is so shallow that she totally, completely, it’s out of her even range of thinking that there’s a mental and spiritual aspect of the human being besides the physical. We have a bunch of empty shells in their homes that are healthy from the Coronavirus, but are mentally and spiritually starved. Right? We need to bring this type of awareness to each other. We are a community. We’re meant to live in community, so shake hands with people, address people, talk to people. You know, this continual hiding, riding around in our cars with a mask on with a windows rolled up is not healthy,” said Manke.
Witmer is losing it, the economy is going to come roaring back, it scares her, her bootlicking sycophants and the media elite that cheer her on. They believe that people belong at home, afraid, all the blinds closed, taking Xanax, and watching reruns of Downton Abbey. People need to understand, this is their “New Normal”, you just live in it like ignorant plebs that should be acting like sniveling cowards, beholden to the all powerful Governor Witmer who is mainlining fascism like it is heroine. Well fascists, your time has come and gone. It is now our time, the working class who does not believe this is a binary decision, we can safely handle both. **** We are FREE Americans and it is time to honor those who fought and died for our country. All free people will take Memorial Day by storm, breathe fresh air, get sunshine, and support our local merchants ****