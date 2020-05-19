(CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discussed Michigan’s reopening plan and answered the question about being vetted for Joe Biden’s ticket as vice president during an interview Tuesday morning.
Whitmer said she’s had “a conversation with some folks” but all of her energy is going into helping Michigan fight the coronavirus.
“I was elected to be the governor of the state of Michigan. It is the honor of a lifetime and that’s where I’m spending 100 percent of my energy,” said Whitmer.
When asked how would she characterize the conversation she had with Biden’s camp, Whitmer said, “It was just an opening conversation and it’s not something that I would call a professional, formalized vetting. I’m making a little bit of time to stay connected to the campaign but the most important thing I have to do right now is be the governor of my home state.”
