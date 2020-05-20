



The Dream Cruise is one of the Mid-West’s largest car shows. Drawing easily over a million spectators cruising, partying, and enjoying everything about car culture that made the Motor City what is. Not mention all the cruisers that congregate up and down Woodward Ave from Pontiac on down to Ferndale the week before.

In a report by the Free Press, Dream Cruise president Michael Larry wrote to the paper in April that the event is still on for 2020. Despite the Coronavirus which has hit Metro Detroit so hard.

As far as what things will look like in relation to COVID-19 rules by August when the Dream Cruise takes place, it is hard to say. The Dream Cruise easily attracts 1.5 million people not only from Michigan but across the United States as well. While people in their cars can isolate and social distance, it’s the thousands who sit along Woodward and the many exhibits and events that go with the Dream Cruise that is in question.

That is why on May 18th the City of Birmingham enacted a resolution requesting the cancelation of the Dream Cruise for 2020 citing safety concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Birmingham City Manager Joe Valentine told Hometown Life it was “appropriate” for Birmingham to have a say in the matter. As the city sits right on Woodward Ave. Valentine also noted many other summer events around Metro Detroit are closed due to COVID-19.

While the city manager realizes it’s not going to stop locals from cruising Woodward in August, canceling the event along with all the events and displays will prevent people from across the state and the country from filtering in to check out the cars.

They are hoping that by canceling the Dream Cruise, crowds can be limited to around 25,000. At least Valentine told Hometown Life, “minimizing exposure to the greatest extent possible.”

Birmingham Police Chief Mark Clemence says they plan to handle it as if the event is still on, but says every police chief is against the Cruise from happening. Planning to be prepared regardless, if it happens or not.

In Bloomfield Township, officials have concerns about the event and the Coronavirus. They have decided to cancel to classic cars shows. As they have limited parking, and the way they are situated, it would be very difficult to promote social distancing.

At this time, the Woodward Dream Cruise website has no information regarding cancellations and even has a 5K Run/Walk scheduled for the day of the Cruise on August 15th at Shrine Catholic H.S. in Royal Oak.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. information from Hometown Life and the Detroit Free Press contributed to this report.