



– The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 53,009 and 5,060 deaths as of Wednesday at 3 p.m. EST.

28,234 people have recovered in Michigan from the coronavirus as of May 15.

Note on recovery: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital records statistics to identify any laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases who are 30 days out from their onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to impact Michigan, this pool will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available). The number of persons recovered on May 15, 2020 represents COVID-19 confirmed individuals with an onset date on or prior to April 15, 2020. If an individual dies from a COVID-related cause >30 days from onset/referral, they are removed from the number of persons recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Jurisdiction updated 5/20/2020 County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Alcona 8 1 Allegan 191 5 Alpena 91 9 Antrim 11 Arenac 32 1 Baraga 1 Barry 57 1 Bay 255 16 Benzie 4 Berrien 552 34 Branch 97 2 Calhoun 320 19 Cass 66 2 Charlevoix 14 1 Cheboygan 21 1 Chippewa 2 Clare 17 2 Clinton 136 10 Crawford 58 5 Delta 16 2 Detroit City 10499 1280 Dickinson 5 2 Eaton 168 6 Emmet 21 2 Genesee 1915 238 Gladwin 17 1 Gogebic 5 1 Grand Traverse 23 5 Gratiot 56 4 Hillsdale 167 24 Houghton 2 Huron 41 1 Ingham 667 23 Ionia 124 3 Iosco 71 9 Isabella 65 7 Jackson 421 26 Kalamazoo 751 45 Kalkaska 18 2 Kent 3036 60 Lake 3 Lapeer 182 30 Leelanau 11 Lenawee 140 3 Livingston 387 26 Luce 2 Mackinac 6 Macomb 6392 763 Manistee 11 Marquette 52 10 Mason 28 Mecosta 19 2 Menominee 8 Midland 76 8 Missaukee 16 1 Monroe 438 18 Montcalm 60 1 Montmorency 5 Muskegon 530 26 Newaygo 63 Oakland 8117 935 Oceana 66 2 Ogemaw 20 Osceola 10 Oscoda 6 1 Otsego 99 10 Ottawa 616 26 Presque Isle 11 Roscommon 21 Saginaw 957 100 Sanilac 39 5 Schoolcraft 4 Shiawassee 246 21 St Clair 419 33 St Joseph 92 2 Tuscola 174 22 Van Buren 116 6 Washtenaw 1261 90 Wayne 8933 1004 Wexford 11 2 MDOC* 3195 60 FCI** 122 3 Unknown 3 Out of State 21 Grand Total 53009 5060

*Michigan Department of Corrections

**Federal Correctional Institute*Michigan Department of Corrections

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately

Note on the deaths: Deaths must be reported by health care providers, medical examiners/coroners, and recorded by local health departments in order to be counted.

Note on jurisdictional classification: In order to provide more accurate data, the “Other” jurisdiction category will no longer be used. Michigan Department of Corrections cases will be listed under “MDOC”. Federal Correctional Institution cases will be listed under “FCI”.

Note on Case Fatality Rate: The case fatality rate is the number of people who have died from causes associated with COVID-19 out of the total number of people with confirmed COVID-19 infections. It is used as one measure of illness severity. Several factors can affect this number. Until recently, COVID-19 lab testing has prioritized for hospitalized individuals due to limited testing availability. As a result, COVID-19 infections were identified more often in people who were more severely ill. This would lead to a higher case fatality rate. As more people with mild illness are tested, it is likely the case fatality rate will go down.

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

Fever.

Cough.

Shortness of breath.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included as of 10 a.m.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.