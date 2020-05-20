Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – With May being Military Appreciation Month and military retirees transitioning back to civilian life during America’s war against COVID-19, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2020’s Best & Worst States for Military Retirees, as well as accompanying videos.
(CBS DETROIT) – With May being Military Appreciation Month and military retirees transitioning back to civilian life during America’s war against COVID-19, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2020’s Best & Worst States for Military Retirees, as well as accompanying videos.
To help our troops plan their years after service, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 29 key indicators of retirement-friendliness toward veterans. The data set ranges from job opportunities for veterans to housing affordability to quality of VA hospitals.
|Best States for Military Retirees
|Worst States for Military Retirees
|1. Virginia
|42. Nebraska
|2. Florida
|43. Iowa
|3. South Carolina
|44. Ohio
|4. Maryland
|45. Indiana
|5. New Hampshire
|46. Mississippi
|6. Alabama
|47. Hawaii
|7. Maine
|48. Oregon
|8. Minnesota
|49. Vermont
|9. Alaska
|50. New York
|10. Idaho
|51. District of Columbia
Key Stats
- Alaska has the highest share of veterans, 9.21 percent, which is 2.2 times higher than in the District of Columbia, the lowest at 4.23 percent.
- South Carolina has the highest share of veteran-owned businesses, 12.38 percent, which is 2.2 times higher than in New York, the lowest at 5.66 percent.
- The District of Columbia has the highest share of VA expenditures per number of veterans, $140,226, which is 21.5 times higher than in New Jersey, the lowest at $6,535.
- Mississippi has the lowest share of homeless veterans, 0.04 percent, which is 25.5 times lower than in the District of Columbia, the highest at 1.02 percent.
To view the full report and your state or the District’s rank, please visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-states-for-military-retirees/3915/
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.