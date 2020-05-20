DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department arrested a suspect wanted in connection of a double fatal hit-and-run on the city’s west side.
Police located the 22-year-old suspect at a residence in Taylor Tuesday.
He was transported to the Detroit Detention Center for processing without incident. A warrant package has been submitted to the Wayne County Prosecuting Office for review and approval and charges are pending.
The incident happened April 26 at 11:49 a.m. in the area of Baylis and Pilgrim.
Police say the 22-year-old male suspect was traveling at a high rate of speed south on Baylis in a gray 2017 Dodge Charger. He disregarded a traffic signal and collided into a blue 2001 Pontiac Sunfire that was heading west on Pilgrim.
After the collision, the suspect exited his vehicle and left.
Medics responded to the scene and pronounced both victims, a 26-year-old and 33-year-old man, decease.
