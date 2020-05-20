Comments
YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit a Ford plant in Ypsilanti according to a White House official.
Trump will deliver remarks and tour the Rawsonville plant that’s been repurposed to make ventilators.
Ford announced in March it would work with GE Healthcare to make 50,000 ventilators by July 4.
This will be Trump’s first visit to the state since Jan. 30 when he spoke at a Warren plant.
