ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Roseville Police Department Detectives are conducting interviews to determine what led to several shots being fired at a hotel.
Police say it appears no one was injured but several vehicles were struck.
It happened Wednesday at 11:20 a.m. at the Holiday Inn Express located at 30300 Gratiot Avenue.
Police said upon arrival officers located evidence that several shots were fired in the parking lot.
Officers also obtained descriptions of people and vehicles that were involved and with the assistance of the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office and the Fraser Department of Public Safety additional information was developed.
If anyone witnessed the incident or has information you are asked to contact the Roseville Police Department at 586-447-4484.
