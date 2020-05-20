DETROIT, MI — A 52-year-old Taylor man has been accused of shooting his 28-year-old son, Wayne County Prosecutors said Wednesday.
Fredrick Larry Williams is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felonious assault, careless discharge of a weapon and two counts of felony firearms, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors said Williams shot his son, who did not die.
According to prosecutors, officers from the Taylor Police Department responded to the call of a possible shooting in the 25000 block of Myler Street in Taylor around 9:11 a.m. on May 14. When officers arrived they found two people outside the home. One of them had been shot and was transported to a local hospital, according to prosecutors.
Williams was arraigned Saturday in 34th District Court, prosecutors said, and preliminary examination is scheduled for May 27 in 23rd District Court.
.