DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a suspect involved in a fatal stabbing on the city’s west side.
It happened May 14 at approximately 3:20 a.m. in the 21300 block of W. McNichol’s.
Police say a 30-year-old black man suffered from multiple stab wounds.
The 30-year-old man was at the location when an unknown male suspect came to the door insisting on speaking with an individual that was not present. The 30-year-old ran out the door, as the suspect chased him down, stabbing him multiple times at the end of the walk way.
Police say the suspect then fled from the scene in an unknown direction.
The 30-year-old man was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The suspect is described as an Asian man, 5’3 and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black bandanna that was covering his face, a black hoodie under a dark colored jacket, black jogging pants, white gym shoes and had on a black backpack.
If anyone has information regarding this crime, they are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800- SPEAK-UP.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.