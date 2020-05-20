ICYMI: Gov. Whitmer Provides Update On State's Response To Midland County FloodingGov. Gretchen Whitmer provided an update Wednesday afternoon after the Edenville and Sanford Dams failed causing flooding in Midland County.

As Plans For 2020 Dream Cruise Drive On - Birmingham Says NoThe Dream Cruise is one of the Mid-West's largest car shows. Drawing easily over a million spectators cruising, partying, and enjoying everything about car culture that made the Motor City what is. That is why on May 18th the City of Birmingham enacted a resolution requesting the cancelation of the Dream Cruise for 2020.

Detroit-Area Doctor Accused Of Misdiagnosing Epilepsy Gives Up LicenseA Detroit-area doctor accused of misdiagnosing epilepsy in more than 200 children surrendered his medical license and agreed to pay a $5,000 penalty under a settlement accepted Wednesday by state regulators.

WATCH: Detroit Police Seek Help Locating Breaking And Entering SuspectsIt happened at 2 a.m. on the city's east side.

VIDEO: Detroit Police Seek Suspect Involved In Fatal Stabbing On City's West SideThe Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a suspect involved in a fatal stabbing on the city’s west side.

Woodward Avenue Near I-94 In Detroit To Close For Two WeekendsWoodward Avenue will be closed in both directions between I-94 and East/West Grand Boulevard. Here's all the details.