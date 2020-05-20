DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s to locate three suspects wanted in connection with breaking and entering of a local business on the city’s east side.
It happened May 18 at 2 a.m. in the 1500 block of East Lafayette.
Police say two male suspects broke into a local Green Light business while using a vehicle to breach the wall.
Video captured two vehicles, a silver GMC Envoy and Dodge Caravan, occupied by a total of three males pulling up to the location then parking.
Shortly afterward, two suspects exit the Envoy while the driver of the Dodge Caravan backed into the wall of the business, creating a hole.
Two suspects then enter the store, removed the safe and then left the location along with the third suspect in their vehicles.
Here’s the suspects descriptions:
- Suspect No. 1 was wearing a blue hoodie with a red shirt underneath and black pants with black gloves.
- Suspect No. 2 was wearing a gray hoodie, black mask, orange gloves and black pants.
- Suspect No. 3 was wearing a black hoodie and black pants with a yellow strip on the pant leg.
