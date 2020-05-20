WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced Woodward near I-94 in Detroit will close for two weekends along with one week night of work for urgent utility work.
PROJECT:
DTE Energy must perform critical gas main work under M-1 (Woodward Avenue) near Amsterdam and Piquette streets that requires closing M-1 north of I-94 for two weekends, along with one week of night work. Traffic will be detoured between Warren Avenue and East/West Grand Boulevard.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:
M-1 (Woodward Avenue) will be closed in both directions between I-94 and East/West Grand Boulevard for the following time periods:
Two weekends:
8 p.m. Friday, May 29 – 5 a.m. Monday, June 1
8 p.m. Friday, June 5 – 5 a.m. Monday, June 8
Weeknights:
8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Monday, June 1 – Thursday, June 4
DETOURS:
Northbound M-1 traffic will use eastbound Warren Avenue to northbound Brush Street, then westbound Grand Boulevard back to northbound M-1.
Southbound M-1 traffic will use eastbound Grand Boulevard to southbound John R Street, then the westbound I-94 service drive back to southbound M-1.
The Q-line is currently not in operation and is anticipated to be inactive during these periods of M-1 closures.
ESSENTIAL WORK:
This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.
