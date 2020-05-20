  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Beer Festival, covid-19, Michigan Brewers Guild, Ypsilanti

YPSILANTI, MI – The Michigan Brewers Guild has announced its 23rd annual Summer Beer Festival has been canceled out of “continued uncertainty and concern for the general population” amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual two-day celebration was set for July 24-25 in Ypsilanti’s Riverside Park.

Kicked off in 1997, the Summer Beer Festival is the Brewers Guild’s original festival and the only two-day event among its five annual festivals. The annual festival attracts breweries from across the state, offering more than 1,000 different craft beers throughout the festival grounds.

The festival joins a growing list of events that have been canceled this summer in Washtenaw County as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments

Leave a Reply