Comments
YPSILANTI, MI – The Michigan Brewers Guild has announced its 23rd annual Summer Beer Festival has been canceled out of “continued uncertainty and concern for the general population” amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual two-day celebration was set for July 24-25 in Ypsilanti’s Riverside Park.
Kicked off in 1997, the Summer Beer Festival is the Brewers Guild’s original festival and the only two-day event among its five annual festivals. The annual festival attracts breweries from across the state, offering more than 1,000 different craft beers throughout the festival grounds.
The festival joins a growing list of events that have been canceled this summer in Washtenaw County as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.