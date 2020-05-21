



May 19, 2020

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We’ve rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Detroit if you’re on a budget of up to $1,600/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

250 Riverfront Drive

Listed at $1,528/month, this 1,135-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 250 Riverfront Drive.

In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher. Building amenities include garage parking, secured entry and a swimming pool. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking, and has good transit options.

2911 W. Grand Blvd. (New Center)

Next, there’s this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 2911 W. Grand Blvd. It’s listed for $1,545/month for its 733 square feet.

In the unit, you’ll see in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. The building boasts secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Look out for a $150 pet deposit and a $150 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking, and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1431 Washington Blvd. (Downtown)

Here’s a 1,150-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 1431 Washington Blvd. that’s going for $1,565/month.

In the furnished apartment, you’ll find hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Building amenities feature garage parking and secured entry. The rental is dog-friendly. The listing specifies a $250 dog deposit.

Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable, and boasts excellent transit options.

1001 W. Jefferson Ave Ave.

Next, check out this 1,019-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that’s located at 1001 W. Jefferson Ave Ave. It’s listed for $1,600/month.

The unit listing promises stainless steel appliances and a walk-in closet in the condo. Building amenities include a gym, a swimming pool and garage parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs. There’s no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

500 River Place Drive (Gold Coast)

Located at 500 River Place Drive, here’s a 1,195-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom townhome that’s also listed for $1,600/month.

Anticipate in-unit laundry and a dishwasher in the townhome. Building amenities feature garage parking and secured entry. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $250 pet deposit and a $250 pet fee.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure, and has a few nearby public transportation options.

