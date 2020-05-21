DETROIT – Fans of Billy Joel will have to wait another year to see the “Piano Man” play Comerica Park. The massive stadium concert, which was scheduled for July 10, 2020, has been postponed for a full year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The concert is now scheduled to happen on Friday, July 9, 2021. Keep your tickets. They will be honored on the rescheduled date. Ticket holders will also be contacted by email with refund options if they are not able to attend the rescheduled show.
The last time Joel performed a stadium show in the area was in 1994 when he was in concert at the Pontiac Silverdome with Elton John. Joel and John also performed at The Palace of Auburn Hills in May 2009. His last concert in Michigan was in February 2014 at The Palace. Meantime, the Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy concert scheduled for Comerica Park on August 19 has been postponed to sometime in 2021.