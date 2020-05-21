  • WWJ-TVOn Air

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 53,510 and 5,129 deaths as of Thursday at 3 p.m. EST.

The deaths announced Thursday includes 31 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

28,234 people have recovered in Michigan from the coronavirus as of May 15.

  • Note on recovery: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital records statistics to identify any laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases who are 30 days out from their onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to impact Michigan, this pool will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available). The number of persons recovered on May 15, 2020 represents COVID-19 confirmed individuals with an onset date on or prior to April 15, 2020. If an individual dies from a COVID-related cause >30 days from onset/referral, they are removed from the number of persons recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Jurisdiction updated 5/21/2020
County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths
Alcona 9 1
Allegan 195 5
Alpena 92 9
Antrim 11
Arenac 32 1
Baraga 1
Barry 57 1
Bay 260 16
Benzie 4
Berrien 564 40
Branch 98 2
Calhoun 327 19
Cass 68 2
Charlevoix 14 1
Cheboygan 21 1
Chippewa 2
Clare 16 2
Clinton 137 10
Crawford 58 5
Delta 17 2
Detroit City 10558 1295
Dickinson 5 2
Eaton 170 6
Emmet 21 2
Genesee 1926 240
Gladwin 17 1
Gogebic 5 1
Grand Traverse 23 5
Gratiot 57 4
Hillsdale 168 24
Houghton 2
Huron 42 1
Ingham 674 24
Ionia 129 3
Iosco 73 9
Isabella 65 7
Jackson 425 26
Kalamazoo 762 45
Kalkaska 18 2
Kent 3145 62
Lake 3
Lapeer 182 30
Leelanau 11
Lenawee 142 3
Livingston 389 26
Luce 2
Mackinac 6
Macomb 6420 772
Manistee 11
Marquette 52 10
Mason 29
Mecosta 19 2
Menominee 8
Midland 76 8
Missaukee 16 1
Monroe 442 18
Montcalm 62 1
Montmorency 5
Muskegon 552 26
Newaygo 71
Oakland 8125 945
Oceana 69 2
Ogemaw 20
Osceola 10
Oscoda 5 1
Otsego 99 10
Ottawa 632 26
Presque Isle 11
Roscommon 21
Saginaw 968 103
Sanilac 39 5
Schoolcraft 4
Shiawassee 249 22
St Clair 422 33
St Joseph 92 2
Tuscola 178 22
Van Buren 117 6
Washtenaw 1265 95
Wayne 8980 1018
Wexford 11 2
MDOC* 3257 60
FCI** 125 4
Unknown 3
Out of State 42
Grand Total 53510 5129

*Michigan Department of Corrections

**Federal Correctional Institute*Michigan Department of Corrections

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and subject to change.  As public health investigations of individual cases  continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately

Note on the deaths: Deaths must be reported by health care providers, medical examiners/coroners, and recorded by local health departments in order to be counted.

Note on jurisdictional classification: In order to provide more accurate data, the “Other” jurisdiction category will no longer be used. Michigan Department of Corrections cases will be listed under “MDOC”. Federal Correctional Institution cases will be listed under “FCI”.

Note on Case Fatality Rate: The case fatality rate is the number of people who have died from causes associated with COVID-19 out of the total number of people with confirmed COVID-19 infections. It is used as one measure of illness severity.  Several factors can affect this number. Until recently, COVID-19 lab testing has prioritized for hospitalized individuals due to limited testing availability. As a result, COVID-19 infections were identified more often in people who were more severely ill. This would lead to a higher case fatality rate. As more people with mild illness are tested, it is likely the case fatality rate will go down.

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough.
  • Shortness of breath.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included as of 10 a.m.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  1. Keith Kowalski says:
    May 1, 2020 at 9:09 pm

    oh what a shock. it’s coming to those “it’l never come here” places. Be smart people.

