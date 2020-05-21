



– The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 53,510 and 5,129 deaths as of Thursday at 3 p.m. EST.

The deaths announced Thursday includes 31 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

28,234 people have recovered in Michigan from the coronavirus as of May 15.

Note on recovery: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital records statistics to identify any laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases who are 30 days out from their onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to impact Michigan, this pool will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available). The number of persons recovered on May 15, 2020 represents COVID-19 confirmed individuals with an onset date on or prior to April 15, 2020. If an individual dies from a COVID-related cause >30 days from onset/referral, they are removed from the number of persons recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Jurisdiction updated 5/21/2020 County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Alcona 9 1 Allegan 195 5 Alpena 92 9 Antrim 11 Arenac 32 1 Baraga 1 Barry 57 1 Bay 260 16 Benzie 4 Berrien 564 40 Branch 98 2 Calhoun 327 19 Cass 68 2 Charlevoix 14 1 Cheboygan 21 1 Chippewa 2 Clare 16 2 Clinton 137 10 Crawford 58 5 Delta 17 2 Detroit City 10558 1295 Dickinson 5 2 Eaton 170 6 Emmet 21 2 Genesee 1926 240 Gladwin 17 1 Gogebic 5 1 Grand Traverse 23 5 Gratiot 57 4 Hillsdale 168 24 Houghton 2 Huron 42 1 Ingham 674 24 Ionia 129 3 Iosco 73 9 Isabella 65 7 Jackson 425 26 Kalamazoo 762 45 Kalkaska 18 2 Kent 3145 62 Lake 3 Lapeer 182 30 Leelanau 11 Lenawee 142 3 Livingston 389 26 Luce 2 Mackinac 6 Macomb 6420 772 Manistee 11 Marquette 52 10 Mason 29 Mecosta 19 2 Menominee 8 Midland 76 8 Missaukee 16 1 Monroe 442 18 Montcalm 62 1 Montmorency 5 Muskegon 552 26 Newaygo 71 Oakland 8125 945 Oceana 69 2 Ogemaw 20 Osceola 10 Oscoda 5 1 Otsego 99 10 Ottawa 632 26 Presque Isle 11 Roscommon 21 Saginaw 968 103 Sanilac 39 5 Schoolcraft 4 Shiawassee 249 22 St Clair 422 33 St Joseph 92 2 Tuscola 178 22 Van Buren 117 6 Washtenaw 1265 95 Wayne 8980 1018 Wexford 11 2 MDOC* 3257 60 FCI** 125 4 Unknown 3 Out of State 42 Grand Total 53510 5129

*Michigan Department of Corrections

**Federal Correctional Institute*Michigan Department of Corrections

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately

Note on the deaths: Deaths must be reported by health care providers, medical examiners/coroners, and recorded by local health departments in order to be counted.

Note on jurisdictional classification: In order to provide more accurate data, the “Other” jurisdiction category will no longer be used. Michigan Department of Corrections cases will be listed under “MDOC”. Federal Correctional Institution cases will be listed under “FCI”.

Note on Case Fatality Rate: The case fatality rate is the number of people who have died from causes associated with COVID-19 out of the total number of people with confirmed COVID-19 infections. It is used as one measure of illness severity. Several factors can affect this number. Until recently, COVID-19 lab testing has prioritized for hospitalized individuals due to limited testing availability. As a result, COVID-19 infections were identified more often in people who were more severely ill. This would lead to a higher case fatality rate. As more people with mild illness are tested, it is likely the case fatality rate will go down.

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

Fever.

Cough.

Shortness of breath.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included as of 10 a.m.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.