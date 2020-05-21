(CBS DETROIT) — Covid-19 takes no prisoners. The virus is even showing up at the Wayne County Jail not only infecting inmates but staff members as well.

Detroit City Council President Pro-Tem Mary Sheffield is taking charge to help slow the spread inside the walls of the correction facility.

“There’s been like a cry from inmates that we need help. We need attention. We need equipment,” said Sheffield.

The “Masks for Inmates” initiative is in full motion. With the help of General Motors, Sheffield secured 7,000 masks for inmates along with 6,200 latex gloves and 150 face shields for deputies.

The initiative is intended to reach an isolated group in the population giving them access to personal protection equipment in the middle of a pandemic.

“So we have more than enough masks so that hopefully inmates can have more than one and they don’t have to worry about running out or sharing or whatever the situation may be. We want to make sure they have ample amount of masks to secure within the jails,” said Sheffield.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s office has been making headlines after Covid-19 claimed the lives of two sheriff’s deputies and caused dozens to fall ill on both sides of the bars.

“Often times this population is forgotten and we know that during Covid-19 it is extremely important to make that people have the protection they need to stay safe. And as a former staff member at the Wayne County Jail I know how important it is to make sure that they are protected as well too,” she said.

